Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.00. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 154,433 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.70 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 131,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

