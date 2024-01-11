Exact Sciences’ (EXAS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, RTT News reports.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.83.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

