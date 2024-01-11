ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.37 on Friday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ExlService by 944.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 452.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

