Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $185.45 on Monday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

