Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.73. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 1,286 shares traded.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.
