Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

