FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.51. 636,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,262. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.05. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.