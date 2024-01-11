FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $310.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FDX stock opened at $250.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.41 and its 200 day moving average is $256.05. FedEx has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

