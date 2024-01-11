FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Melius Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $310.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. Melius Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FDX stock opened at $250.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

