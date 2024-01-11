Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 130 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,013,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $872,986,000 after acquiring an additional 741,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 61,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25. The company has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

