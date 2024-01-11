Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

TLH opened at $106.24 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

