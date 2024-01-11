Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $288,590,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

