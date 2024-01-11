Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

