Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.23 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.33% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 114,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 102,096 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

