Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,612 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.22% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $669.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

