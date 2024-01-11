Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,072 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

