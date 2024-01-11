Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 8,563 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 901.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,098,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 883.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 354,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,857,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,071.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,521,000 after buying an additional 297,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 892.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,951.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 133,216 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

