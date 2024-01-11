Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.72% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 354,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,625.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 118,865 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,951,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

