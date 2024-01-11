Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after buying an additional 544,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

