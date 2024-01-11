Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,882 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.58% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,631,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,432 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,915,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 301,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 155,089 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

