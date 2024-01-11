Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

