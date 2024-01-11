First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $259,072 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $258,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 54.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

