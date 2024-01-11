First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 804 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $170.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average is $162.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

