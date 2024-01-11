First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 124 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

