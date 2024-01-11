First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,660 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 151,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

