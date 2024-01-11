First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 7,586 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $328,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

