First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

