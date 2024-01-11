First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 164,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

