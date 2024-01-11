First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Masco Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MAS opened at $68.18 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

