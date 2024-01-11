First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

