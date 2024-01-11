First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after purchasing an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.17 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

