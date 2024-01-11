First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,585 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 69.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $546.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.63.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

