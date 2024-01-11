First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 185,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 247,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 218,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

