First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 138,168 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138,168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $6,488,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $5,707,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

