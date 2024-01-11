First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

