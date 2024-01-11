First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 30,201 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.