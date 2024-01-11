First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,293 shares of company stock worth $11,772,324 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

