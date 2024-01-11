First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 4,086 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. 3,082,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

