First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,515.63. 52,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,763. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,214.65 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,276.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,082.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

