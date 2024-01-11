First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,369 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

CMCSA traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

