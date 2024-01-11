First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $712.08. 178,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,775. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $702.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $280.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.