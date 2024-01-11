First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.51 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,661. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

