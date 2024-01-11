First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.43. The company had a trading volume of 747,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $366.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.55 and its 200-day moving average is $308.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

