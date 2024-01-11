First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,449,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,419,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

