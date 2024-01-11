First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Elevance Health by 28.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.30. 187,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.69.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

