First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $65.21. 651,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,379. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

