First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

MDT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.85. 1,658,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

