First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 197,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 66.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.25. 819,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

