First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.94. 22,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 144,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.