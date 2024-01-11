Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.28

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.28 and last traded at $135.10, with a volume of 1881997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.23.

The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

